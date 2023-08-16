ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Airshow will fill the skies above Atlantic County on Wednesday.

The first plane should soar over the beach about 11 a.m., but there’s plenty more you’ll want to know before you plop down your lawn chair and cooler.

“You have so many fan-favorite performers returning to the Atlantic City beaches for the airshow’s 20th anniversary in 2023 — talented military and civilian acts that dazzle crowds with their death-defying aerobatics and aerial tricks. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime show you will not want to miss,” said Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait, organizer for this year’s airshow.

The best part of the airshow is that it’s free. You should be just fine viewing anywhere along the beach.

LINEUP:

11 a.m.: Airspace closes for airshow, temporary flight restrictions in effect, boats in place

11:30 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights flag jump with national anthem

11:38 a.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights mass exit show

11:44 a.m.: New Jersey Air National Guard 177th Fighter Wing F-16 flyby

11:45 a.m.: N.J. Air National Guard 108th WG KC-135 flyby

11:47 a.m.: NBC 10 helicopter flybys

11:50 a.m.: N.J. Air National Guard Composite Wing flyby (KC-135 and two F-16s)

11:52 a.m.: Mark Meredith Chipmunk Aerobatics

12:03 p.m.: Medical helicopter flybys

12:05 p.m.: N.J. State Police flybys

12:07 p.m.: Kyle Fowler Long EZ Aerobatics

12:20 p.m.: 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy flyby #1

12:24 p.m.: N.J. Army National Guard/N.J. Air National Guard UH-60 SPIES/FRIES demonstration

12:30 p.m.: 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy flyby #2

12:34 p.m.: U.S. Coast Guard MH-65E search and rescue demonstration

12:44 p.m.: FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center aircraft flybys (two passes)

12:49 p.m.: TBA demonstration

12:59 p.m.: 514th AMW KC-46A Pegasus flyover

1:01 p.m.: 514th AMW C-17A Globemaster III flyover

1:03 p.m.: HM-12 MH-53E SeaDragon flyby demonstration (2-ship)

1:09 p.m.: 80th FTW T-38C Talon flyby #1 (2-ship)

1:11 p.m.: Tom Duffy B-25J Mitchell Flight Profile (three passes)

1:20 p.m.: 80th FTW T-38C Talon flyby #2 (2-ship)

1:22 p.m.: Patrick McAlee Extreme Flight Pitts Aerobatics

1:42 p.m.: USMC AV-8B Harrier II demonstration

1:55 p.m.: U.S. Army Golden Knights mass exit show

2:15 p.m.: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang demonstration

2:25 p.m.: Scott Francis MXS Aerobatics

2:40 p.m.: Military enlistment ceremony

2:45 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

4 p.m.: Airshow ends

5 p.m.: Airspace reopens, temporary flight restrictions end

PARKING: You will have to pay for parking in Atlantic City. You can find more info here, map here.

WHERE TO STAY: It’s midweek, so if you’re thinking of staying the night, there should be plenty of rooms available.

SWIMMING IN THE OCEAN: It’s the Atlantic City beach, which means it’s free and you’ll definitely want to use it on a warm summer’s day.

RESTRICTIONS: Drones, parasailing, kite flying or any other device will be prohibited within a 10-mile radius of the airshow on Wednesday.

Any drones or other devices used in violation of this restriction will be confiscated and their operators arrested.

The restriction has been the practice for the past 20 years and continues with the compliance of all municipalities from Longport to Brigantine.

The exact restricted area runs from 23rd Avenue in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine.

