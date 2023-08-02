The Atlantic City Airshow will fill the skies above Atlantic County on Aug. 16.

The first plane should soar over the beach about 11 a.m., but there's plenty more you'll want to know before you plop down your lawn chair and cooler.

While the show is Wednesday, there's another time that people can check out the planes.

Tuesday will be the airshow practice run, basically the airshow lite. The planes aren't as regular and there isn't an announcer, but it's a good day to show up on the beach and watch what's to come for the show.

COST: The best part of the airshow is that it's free! There are VIP tickets available for a special viewing area, but you should be just fine anywhere along the beach.

LINEUP: A list of performers can be found here.

PARKING: Just a reminder, you will have to pay for parking in Atlantic City. You can find more info here, map here.

WHERE TO STAY: It's midweek, so if you're thinking of staying the night, there should be plenty of rooms available.

SWIMMING IN THE OCEAN: It's the Atlantic City beach, which means it's free and you'll definitely want to use it on a warm summer's day.