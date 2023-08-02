The Atlantic City Airshow will fill the skies above Atlantic County on Aug. 16.
The first plane should soar over the beach about 11 a.m., but there's plenty more you'll want to know before you plop down your lawn chair and cooler.
While the show is Wednesday, there's another time that people can check out the planes.
Tuesday will be the airshow practice run, basically the airshow lite. The planes aren't as regular and there isn't an announcer, but it's a good day to show up on the beach and watch what's to come for the show.
COST: The best part of the airshow is that it's free! There are VIP tickets available for a special viewing area, but you should be just fine anywhere along the beach.
LINEUP: A list of performers can be found here. PARKING: Just a reminder, you will have to pay for parking in Atlantic City. You can find more info here, map here. WHERE TO STAY: It's midweek, so if you're thinking of staying the night, there should be plenty of rooms available. SWIMMING IN THE OCEAN: It's the Atlantic City beach, which means it's free and you'll definitely want to use it on a warm summer's day.
GALLERY: 2022 Atlantic City Airshow
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Spectators look to sky as the U.S. Army Golden Knights make their arrival during the airshow.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Spectators watch the action in the sky on the beach during the Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Vincent and Susan D'Alessandro from Absecon.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Michael, 14, and his mom Tara Smith, from Mapleshade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Mini William, Pickle, and Alisia, from New Jersey and Florida.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. The Coyle family (l-r) Devon, Patty, and Jack, all from Brigantine.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Oscar and Lucero Novoa, from Evansham Twp.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. The Park family (l-r) Niya, Kai, and Keanu, both 4, all from Monmouth.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. Nj-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES / FRIES Demo.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. Nj-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES / FRIES Demo.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
People gather before the start of the Atlantic City Airshow.
Eric Conklin
People gather before the start of the Atlantic City Airshow.
Eric Conklin
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
More than two dozen acts — ranging from jets to helicopters and smaller aircraft — dazzled the crowd with thrilling aerial stunts during the airshow.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial stunt to the delight of the crowd.
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Full Throttle Formation Team Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Full Throttle Formation Team Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Full Throttle Formation Team Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.