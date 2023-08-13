The Atlantic City Airshow will fill the skies above Atlantic County on Aug. 16.
The first plane should soar over the beach about 11 a.m., but there's plenty more you'll want to know before you plop down your lawn chair and cooler.
While the show is Wednesday, there's another time that people can check out the planes.
Tuesday will be the airshow practice run, basically the airshow lite. The planes aren't as regular and there isn't an announcer, but it's a good day to show up on the beach and watch what's to come for the show.
“You have so many fan-favorite performers returning to the Atlantic City beaches for the Airshow’s 20th Anniversary in 2023 – talented military and civilian acts that dazzle crowds with their death-defying aerobatics and aerial tricks. This will truly be a once-in-a-lifetime show you will not want to miss,” said Greater Atlantic City Chamber President Michael Chait, organizer for this year’s Airshow.
COST: The best part of the airshow is that it's free! There are VIP tickets available for a special viewing area, but you should be just fine anywhere along the beach.
11:00 AM: Airspace Closes for Airshow, TFR in Effect, Boats in Place
11:30 AM: US Army Golden Knights Flag Jump w/National Anthem
11:38 AM: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
11:44 AM: NJ ANG 177th FW F-16 Flyby
11:45 AM: NJ ANG 108th WG KC-135 Flyby
11:47 AM: NBC 10 Helicopter Flybys
11:50 AM: NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & (2) F-16s)
11:52 AM: Mark Meredith Chipmunk Aerobatics
12:03 PM: Medical Helicopter Flybys
12:05 PM: NJ State Police Flybys
12:07 PM: Kyle Fowler Long EZ Aerobatics
12:20 PM: 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy Flyby #1
12:24 PM: NJ-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES/FRIES Demonstration
12:30 PM: 436th AMW C-5M Super Galaxy Flyby #2
12:34 PM: US Coast Guard MH-65E Search & Rescue Demonstration
12:44 PM: FAA William J Hughes Aircraft Flybys (2-passes)
12:49 PM: TBA – Demonstration
12:59 PM: 514th AMW KC-46A Pegasus Flyover
1:01 PM: 514th AMW C-17A Globemaster III Flyover
1:03 PM: HM-12 MH-53E SeaDragon Flyby Demonstration (2-ship)
1:09 PM: 80th FTW T-38C Talon Flyby #1 (2-ship)
1:11 PM: Tom Duffy B-25J Mitchell Flight Profile (3-passes)
1:20 PM: 80th FTW T-38C Talon Flyby #2 (2-ship)
1:22 PM: Patrick McAlee Extreme Flight Pitts Aerobatics
1:42 PM: USMC AV-8B Harrier II Demonstration
1:55 PM: US Army Golden Knights Mass Exit Show
2:15 PM: Jim Beasley Jr. P-51 Mustang Demonstration
2:25 PM: Scott Francis MXS Aerobatics
2:40 PM: Military Enlistment Ceremony
2:45 PM: USAF Thunderbirds
5:00 PM: Airspace Re-opens; TFR Ends
PARKING: Just a reminder, you will have to pay for parking in Atlantic City. You can find more info here, map here. WHERE TO STAY: It's midweek, so if you're thinking of staying the night, there should be plenty of rooms available. SWIMMING IN THE OCEAN: It's the Atlantic City beach, which means it's free and you'll definitely want to use it on a warm summer's day.
RESTRICTIONS: Drones, parasailing, kite flying, or any other device will be prohibited within a 10-mile radius of the Air Show space on the practice days Monday and Tuesday, and the day of the Air Show, Wednesday.
Any drones or other devices used in violation of this restriction will be confiscated and their operators arrested.
The restriction has been the practice for the past 20 years and continues with the compliance of all municipalities from Longport to Brigantine.
The exact restricted area runs from 23rd Street in Longport to South Roosevelt Boulevard in Brigantine.
Practice and Air Show times are as follows:
Monday, August 14, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
GALLERY: 2022 Atlantic City Airshow
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Spectators look to sky as the U.S. Army Golden Knights make their arrival during the airshow.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Spectators watch the action in the sky on the beach during the Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow on Wednesday.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Vincent and Susan D'Alessandro from Absecon.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Michael, 14, and his mom Tara Smith, from Mapleshade.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Mini William, Pickle, and Alisia, from New Jersey and Florida.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. The Coyle family (l-r) Devon, Patty, and Jack, all from Brigantine.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. (l-r) Oscar and Lucero Novoa, from Evansham Twp.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. The Park family (l-r) Niya, Kai, and Keanu, both 4, all from Monmouth.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. Nj-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES / FRIES Demo.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
Scenes from the annual Atlantic City Airshow on August 24, 2022. Nj-ArNG/NJ-ANG UH-60 SPIES / FRIES Demo.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
People gather before the start of the Atlantic City Airshow.
People gather before the start of the Atlantic City Airshow.
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
US. Army Golden Knights jump during opening of The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ 177th FW F-16 Flyby during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
NJ ANG Composite Wing Flyby (KC-135 & 2 F-16s during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Chris Thomas SNJ 2 Aerobatics perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
More than two dozen acts — ranging from jets to helicopters and smaller aircraft — dazzled the crowd with thrilling aerial stunts during the airshow.
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Thunderbirds perform during The Atlantic City Airshow Wednesday Aug 24, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerial stunt to the delight of the crowd.
Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Full Throttle Formation Team Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Full Throttle Formation Team Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Full Throttle Formation Team Tuesday July 20, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
