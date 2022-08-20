Atlantic City Airshow expected to have major impact on local economy

An F/A-18 Super Hornet from the U.S. Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron 106 streaks over the Ohio River during a 2019 airshow in Kentucky. Similar planes will soar over the beach this week in Atlantic City.
The U.S. Air Force precision team, the Thunderbirds, returns to Atlantic City this week as part of the 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow. The pilots, flying F-16s, will complete a series of intricate, high-speed moves and formations sure to delight the crowds on the city's beaches.
The Golden Knights, the U.S. Army parachute team, will once again kick off the Atlantic City Airshow when they jump and land on the city's beach as part of their demonstration.
Pilot Paul Dougherty will bring his aerial act of torque rolls, tail slides and tumbles to Atlantic City. Dougherty, an airshow veteran since 1998, flies a 230 horsepower Christen Eagle or a 1930 Great Lakes biplane.
Pilot Chris Thomas flies a 1941 North American SNJ-2, used as a trainer by the U.S. Navy and Marines during World War II and the Korean War.
ATLANTIC CITY — The 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow is ready to soar Wednesday, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the country and creating a substantial impact on the local economy.
“While the exact economic impacts are not determinable, it is clear to anyone that attends the event that the number of attendees is substantial," said Richard C. Perniciaro, an analyst who conducted a study with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber looking at the impact of the 2019 airshow.
The airshow brings nearly a half-million people into the resort every year and has a solid history of attracting new visitors. According to Perniciaro, of the 500,000 people who attended the show in 2019, almost 175,000 were newer visitors, people who most likely would've not visited the region if not for the show.
The chamber projects this year's show will draw about 400,000, and the chamber's president, Michael Chait, said he expects the economic impact to be substantial.
Local stakeholders range from law enforcement and public safety departments to vendors, veterans groups and locals businesses, all donating time and effort to make the event an annual summer highlight.
Several area casinos, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Bally's Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, have partnered with officials for the show and set aside rooms for the more than 200 performers.
"A lot of the organizers for these airshows rely on ticket and concession sales," Chait said. "But for us, we make sure we have great partnerships with area businesses because we want people to come into the city not only for the show, but we want them to come and enjoy the city."
Having a strong relationship with local partners was key in January, when longtime sponsor GEICO dropped its sponsorship.
The insurance company left the show in jeopardy of being canceled, Chait said, until Meet AC, Atlantic City's convention and visitors bureau, stepped up to provide sponsorship.
"We're very thankful to Larry Sieg and the great people at Meet AC because without them, the show was probably not going to happen," Chait said.
Chait plays a major role in the planning, execution and management of the show. Each show requires two years of advance planning, he said.
"While this one is getting ready to happen, we've already started planning next year's one," Chait said.
But there are other stakeholders who make the show possible.
The Atlantic City Police Department, EMS and Fire Department head up public safety, while Pennsylvania-based David Schultz Airshows directs the event and is responsible for getting the planes in the air.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority provides logistical support and has about 50 trucks on the beach and Boardwalk during the event.
The airshow's theme is "A Salute to Those Who Serve." The event will feature more than a dozen veterans resource organizations spread out on the Boardwalk between Bellevue and Florida avenues to provide attendees the opportunity to discuss services, support and jobs with representatives.
The airshow is free to view for spectators. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the airspace will be cleared for the first act, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who will kick things off at 11:30 a.m. with their flag jump during the playing of the national anthem.
Several acts including Jim Beasley's P-51 Mustang, Dougherty Airshows, the U.S. Navy's F-18 Super Hornet East Coast Demo Team, Full Throttle Formation Team and Chris Thomas Airshows will perform throughout the day, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will cap off the event with a performance at 3:30 p.m.
For those unable to attend, commentary can be heard on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM. Performers also will be practicing their routines for the show Tuesday.
The Atlantic City Airshow will return to the skies Wednesday. If you are going to be in the resort for the show, here are five essential items to bring to make your experience an enjoyable one.
1. Sunglasses
The airshow will feature several acts that will soar as high as 15,000 feet into the clear blue sky. If you want to keep track of where they are, you are going to spend a lot of time looking up. Therefore, sunglasses should be at the top of your list of things to bring.
2. Snacks and drinks
About 400,000 people are expected to attend the airshow, according to Meet AC. Be sure to pack a cooler full of drinks and snacks because since the show is free to view on the beach, it is going to be filled with people, and you don't want to lose your viewing spot during the show because you forgot to eat lunch.
3. Portable radio
WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM will be broadcasting the event with announcers who will describe each aircraft as they come out to perform. If you are unsure which aircraft is performing or want to know a little bit more about each one, be sure to bring a radio or another way to hear the broadcast.
4. Cameras
If you are looking to capture all of the acts as they roar by you, make sure you don't leave the camera behind because you'll definitely have some cool photos to look back on in the future.
(It's worth noting modern smartphones can perform the services of Items 3 and 4 dutifully.)
5. Light clothing
The show begins at 11 a.m. and is expected to wrap up about 5 p.m., meaning that if you are taking the show in from the beach, you are going to spend a lot of time in the hot sun. Meet AC recommends you wear light clothing so your experience is a comfortable one.
The 2022 Atlantic City Airshow is free for the public to watch on the resort's beaches and Boardwalk.
There are quite a few premium spots throughout the city. Here are three of them.
1. Bally's Beach Bar
Located on the beach adjacent to Bally's Atlantic City, Meet AC, the sponsor of the airshow, will be hosting a viewing party so you can take in the show right on the beach while enjoying your favorite summer cocktails and barbecue.
The Vue Rooftop Bar at 123 S. Indiana Ave. provides one of the best places to view the airshow. You can enjoy the event from 23 stories high above the Claridge Hotel and get a 360-degree view of the Atlantic Ocean and the entire city.
The Vue will be hosting a ticketed event for the show. A ticket gets you access to the venue and outdoor decks as well as an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet served from noon to 2 p.m. Seating is available but on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are $119 for adults and $59 for children 10 and under and can be reserved at eventbrite.com.
3. Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Boardwalk Hall will host a VIP watch party that features one of the best spots to enjoy the show. Each ticket will include a view from the hall's private outdoor loggia overlooking the Boardwalk, lunch with complimentary Coca-Cola products and water, access to private restrooms reserved only for ticket holders and a parking spot. Tickets are $135 and can be purchased at boardwalkhall.com.
