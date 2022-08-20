Atlantic City Airshow expected to have major impact on local economy

ATLANTIC CITY — The 2022 Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow is ready to soar Wednesday, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the country and creating a substantial impact on the local economy.

“While the exact economic impacts are not determinable, it is clear to anyone that attends the event that the number of attendees is substantial," said Richard C. Perniciaro, an analyst who conducted a study with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber looking at the impact of the 2019 airshow.

The airshow brings nearly a half-million people into the resort every year and has a solid history of attracting new visitors. According to Perniciaro, of the 500,000 people who attended the show in 2019, almost 175,000 were newer visitors, people who most likely would've not visited the region if not for the show.

The chamber projects this year's show will draw about 400,000, and the chamber's president, Michael Chait, said he expects the economic impact to be substantial.

"We are looking at the show to bring about $50 (million) to $70 million to the local economy," Chait said.

Chait emphasized the importance of the area partnerships using the event to highlight to guests everything Atlantic City has to offer.

Local stakeholders range from law enforcement and public safety departments to vendors, veterans groups and locals businesses, all donating time and effort to make the event an annual summer highlight.

Several area casinos, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Ocean Casino Resort, Resorts Casino Hotel, Bally's Atlantic City and Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, have partnered with officials for the show and set aside rooms for the more than 200 performers.

"A lot of the organizers for these airshows rely on ticket and concession sales," Chait said. "But for us, we make sure we have great partnerships with area businesses because we want people to come into the city not only for the show, but we want them to come and enjoy the city."

Having a strong relationship with local partners was key in January, when longtime sponsor GEICO dropped its sponsorship.

The insurance company left the show in jeopardy of being canceled, Chait said, until Meet AC, Atlantic City's convention and visitors bureau, stepped up to provide sponsorship.

"We're very thankful to Larry Sieg and the great people at Meet AC because without them, the show was probably not going to happen," Chait said.

Chait plays a major role in the planning, execution and management of the show. Each show requires two years of advance planning, he said.

"While this one is getting ready to happen, we've already started planning next year's one," Chait said.

But there are other stakeholders who make the show possible.

The Atlantic City Police Department, EMS and Fire Department head up public safety, while Pennsylvania-based David Schultz Airshows directs the event and is responsible for getting the planes in the air.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority provides logistical support and has about 50 trucks on the beach and Boardwalk during the event.

The airshow's theme is "A Salute to Those Who Serve." The event will feature more than a dozen veterans resource organizations spread out on the Boardwalk between Bellevue and Florida avenues to provide attendees the opportunity to discuss services, support and jobs with representatives.

The airshow is free to view for spectators. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, the airspace will be cleared for the first act, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who will kick things off at 11:30 a.m. with their flag jump during the playing of the national anthem.

Several acts including Jim Beasley's P-51 Mustang, Dougherty Airshows, the U.S. Navy's F-18 Super Hornet East Coast Demo Team, Full Throttle Formation Team and Chris Thomas Airshows will perform throughout the day, and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will cap off the event with a performance at 3:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend, commentary can be heard on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM. Performers also will be practicing their routines for the show Tuesday.

More information about the airshow can be found at airshow.acchamber.com.