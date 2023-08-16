ATLANTIC CITY — For Salem County residents Denise Washington, 51, and her dad, Sylvester, coming to Atlantic City for the annual airshow Wednesday was as much of a tradition as turkey on Thanksgiving or presents on Christmas, said the family.

“We come every year,” said Denise Washington as she sat in her blue-and-black foldable chair on the Boardwalk at South New York Avenue, waiting for the airshow to start about 11 a.m.

This year’s 2023 Visit Atlantic City Airshow proved to be another major event for the area, as crowds packed the beaches, Boardwalk and ocean, and a flotilla of boats watched from just beyond the shore break.

While the weather caused a roughly two-hour delay, it didn’t keep the headlining performers, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, from sending the crowds home happy after their 37-minute performance.

Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said the airshow has become a mainstay for the resort’s late summer crowds.

The airshow celebrated its 20th year in the city Wednesday. Described as the “world’s premier midweek beachfront airshow,” the event routinely draws more than a half-million spectators annually.

Between Wednesday’s performance and the traditional Tuesday practice day, the airshow has generated more than $70 million in economic activity, Chait said, even though the event itself is free, with no ticket purchase required.

Judging from those attending, it’s inspired loyalty.

“We’ve been coming since the beginning,” said Sylvester Washington, who shared his passion for acrobatic jets with his great-granddaughter Lanisa, 4, who watched her very first show from a miniature folding chair.

“This is an event that attracts everyone,” said Chait. “It showcases Atlantic City as a world-class destination.”

People’s reasons for coming varied.

Despite living in the city, Terry Barnes had never attended an airshow, he said. But his kids were “going to be so excited,” he said as he prepared his family on the boards for their first airshow experience.

Others, like Chris Zeiner, said, “We just like sitting on the beach and watching.”

The Glassboro resident said he’s usually joined by five to 10 family members.

The airshow featured a mix of military and civilian pilots. Performances by the Thunderbirds, U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team, 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard and other military resonated with the show’s theme of “A Salute to Those Who Serve.”

The airshow is the result of partnerships among the chamber, Visit Atlantic City, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, city government, the 177th Fighter Wing, South Jersey Transportation Authority, FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center, Atlantic City International Airport, U.S. Coast Guard, David Schultz Airshows and the State Police.

Chait said the event requires a myriad of contributions from the partners, from casinos putting up the performers to city police and public works crews making sure the event is well run.

From a public relations standpoint, Chait said, the airshow is a “tremendous positive news” event for the city. And from a tourism standpoint, it welcomes locals, regulars and new visitors to experience what the city has to offer.

“It definitely brings in revenue and tourists to the area,” said Denise Washington, who noted she and her family will “shoot the boards,” shop, have dinner and enjoy the day in city as they wait for the traffic from the airshow to subside.

Jim Swomley, of Brick Township, Ocean County, has been going to the airshow for 15 years.

“We like it all. They’ve always been good shows,” Swomley said.

But Swomley said he was concerned this would be the last airshow due to offshore wind plans.

“People aren’t gonna want to be here next year staring at the turbines,” he said. “They’re gonna ruin it.”

Before the airshow, a group of labor, environmental, government, faith and other community representatives gathered at the carpenters union hall on South New York Avenue in support of offshore wind.

“Today we are all here because the facts are clear,” said Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, also a Democratic candidate for state Senate, challenging Republican Vince Polistina. “Supporting renewable energy will propel economic progress, create thousands of union jobs, help our communities prosper and will improve public health and protect our coastlines.”

Meanwhile, a group with a counterviewpoint, Protect Our Coast NJ, had also set up a spot to share information about why they want to stop offshore wind development.