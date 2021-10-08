Atlantic City activist Steve Young to march 67 miles to Trenton for social justice

Local activist Steve Young is participating in a 67-mile march from Essex County to the state capitol, which he began Friday.
Young, in an email, said he is joining Larry Hamm, of the People's Organization for Progress, and others to march for justice through 22 towns. The march began at 11 a.m. Friday in Montclair and will conclude about 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Statehouse in Trenton.
The Long March For Justice seeks police accountability, social justice and economic progress, said Young, who leads the local chapter of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.
— John Russo
