Atlantic City activist Steve Young to march 67 miles to Trenton for social justice
1 comment

090521-pac-nws-bllmrally

On September 4 2021, in Atlantic City, a Black Lives Matter rally was scheduled to be held at Kennedy Plaza on the boardwalk, led by Steve Young of the National Action Network of Atlantic City. Young poses with teens who were passing through the plaza.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

Steve Young talks about why he's holding a demonstration outside the Pennsylvania Avenue School in Atlantic City. Video by Matthew Strabuk, for The Press.

Local activist Steve Young is participating in a 67-mile march from Essex County to the state capitol, which he began Friday.

Young, in an email, said he is joining Larry Hamm, of the People's Organization for Progress, and others to march for justice through 22 towns. The march began at 11 a.m. Friday in Montclair and will conclude about 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Statehouse in Trenton.

The Long March For Justice seeks police accountability, social justice and economic progress, said Young, who leads the local chapter of the National Action Network, a civil rights organization founded by the Rev. Al Sharpton.

— John Russo

+1 
Steve Young

Young

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer
