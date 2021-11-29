Atlantic City accepting glove, sock donations

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials will host a sock and glove drive from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21.
The city will accept donations of all sizes for all genders. Donations can be made at the City Hall lobby Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Donations will be given to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
