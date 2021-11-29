 Skip to main content
Atlantic City accepting glove, sock donations
Atlantic City accepting glove, sock donations

Atlantic County News

ATLANTIC CITY — City officials will host a sock and glove drive from Dec. 1 through Dec. 21.

The city will accept donations of all sizes for all genders. Donations can be made at the City Hall lobby Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Donations will be given to Turning Point Homeless Day Center and the Covenant House in Atlantic City.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

