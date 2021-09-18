Atlantic City about halfway to easing debt burden

“This is the very definition of competent government,” Oliver said. “As the city’s debt service is further reduced, the state and city will continue working together to try to further decrease the municipal tax rate and increase services for the people who live, work and visit the city.”

As long as property taxes stay stable or go down, as they have for the past couple of years, residents understand the need for belt tightening, Shabazz said.

“I can tell you for sure the mayor understands it and understands the numbers very well,” Costello said. “You do have a team in place with state oversight that really controls where the spending goes. It’s been successful these past four years.”

DCA spokesperson Lisa Ryan said the city’s Chief Financial Officer Toro Aboderin prepares monthly revenue and expenditure reports, and a team of city and state financial staff members meets at least once a month starting in September to work on the next year’s budget.

“The financial health of the city has improved each year since 2017,” Ryan said.

Costello said some of the bonds have become “callable,” meaning they are eligible after a period of time for refinancing, and he is now pursuing refinancing the 2012 tax appeal bonds to save the city some money.