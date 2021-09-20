Atlantic City about halfway to easing debt burden

Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said belt tightening does not have to mean giving up on making improvements in the city.

"We are still very reliant on tourism and people coming here," Shabazz said. "They have to be assured Atlantic City is a safe venue."

One way to increase the number of police in the city is through the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, Shabazz said. It has already funded hiring 68 Class II officers and 15 neighborhood coordination officers for a community policing force, and Shabazz said the city is asking for CRDA to hire even more.

Over the past five years, according to CRDA, it has spent $10 million on public safety initiatives in the city.

"The consensus is (basing officers in wards) has worked very well. The issue is we need to expand it ... to get a second shift in the neighborhoods," Shabazz said.

"The city is also actively and aggressively looking to use grant money — we are doing that with the parks," Shabazz said of seeking to use Community Development Block Grants to improve community spaces.

"We just have to stay focused on economies, doing a better job with the moneys we have and letting people see it," Shabazz said.