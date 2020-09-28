 Skip to main content
Atlantic City ABC to meet Tuesday, avert liquor license lapses for more than 70 businesses
Atlantic City ABC to meet Tuesday, avert liquor license lapses for more than 70 businesses

Atlantic City ABC

Single cans of alcoholic beverages in a cooler for sale at Keystone Liquors, off Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 70 businesses who serve and sell alcohol will avoid a worst-case scenario in which their liquor licenses would have expired before the end of the week.

The municipal Alcohol Beverage Control board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider license renewals for 71 noncasino businesses. 

Liquor licenses must be renewed annually, typically before June 30. A three-month extension was granted for Atlantic City liquor licensees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, City Council expressed concern that the liquor licenses would not be renewed before the Sept. 30 deadline because appointments made to the ABC board in the spring had not yet been approved by the state, thereby preventing the three-member board from meeting and conducting business.

The state Department of Community Affairs — the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City — said afterwards that appointments would be approved and the ABC board would meet before the licenses expired.

LuQuay Zahir and Mike Lopez will be participating in their first ABC board meeting Tuesday.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has oversight of liquor licenses for Atlantic City casinos and third-party casino vendors.

Staff Writer

Staff Writer

