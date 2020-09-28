Atlantic City ABC to meet Tuesday, avert liquor license lapses for more than 70 businesses

Single cans of alcoholic beverages in a cooler for sale at Keystone Liquors, off Pacific Avenue, in Atlantic City, Thursday, May 16, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
ATLANTIC CITY — More than 70 businesses who serve and sell alcohol will avoid a worst-case scenario in which their liquor licenses would have expired before the end of the week.
The municipal Alcohol Beverage Control board will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday to consider license renewals for 71 noncasino businesses.
Liquor licenses must be renewed annually, typically before June 30. A three-month extension was granted for Atlantic City liquor licensees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this month, City Council expressed concern that the liquor licenses would not be renewed before the Sept. 30 deadline because appointments made to the ABC board in the spring had not yet been approved by the state, thereby preventing the three-member board from meeting and conducting business.
The state Department of Community Affairs — the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City — said afterwards that appointments would be approved and the ABC board would meet before the licenses expired.
LuQuay Zahir and Mike Lopez will be participating in their first ABC board meeting Tuesday.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement has oversight of liquor licenses for Atlantic City casinos and third-party casino vendors.
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
David Mendoza, left, and Thelma Gaddie, from the Upper East Side of New York City, reminisce about how their love began in Atlantic City in the late 1990s while they were working for the same bus company. The couple enjoyed sitting on the Pennsylvania Avenue beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. The Puglisi family, residents of Connecticut, (l-r) Jim, Alexndra, and Liz, all settle in with a good read as they soak up the sun.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
Atlantic City is one of many towns extending their beach season this year, with guards on the sand until late September.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
The beaches and the boardwalks were full of visitors in Atlantic City on Labor Day weekend. While weather on Memorial Day weekend got a D+ grade, Labor Day’s weather was a solid A grade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. The Rebiilas family, on a daytrip from Pennsauken, (l-r) Joey, Gia, Christina, Lenny, and Len, find a nice spot by the water's edge to enjoy the view.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. The Rebiilas family, on a daytrip from Pennsauken, (l-r) Joey, Gia, Christina, Lenny, and Len, find a nice spot by the water's edge to enjoy the view.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. On the Tennessee Ave. Beach, Philadelphia resident Anthony Lucas and his daughter Autumn, 3, start construction on what was soon to be a castle or a big hole.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
Cyan Bosque, 1, and dad, Javier, both of Queens, New York, look for shells on the North Carolina Avenue beach in Atlantic City on Monday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Contact: 609-272-7222
ddanzis@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressDanzis
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.