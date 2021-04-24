Atlantic City 8K tests waters as races return to resort

Cliff Gerber has traveled the world and participated in 11 marathons. He hadn't raced in at least a year and a half, but Saturday's return was as good as it gets.

"(It's a) beautiful day," said Gerber, 36. "It feels great to be out here. The sun's shining. You can't ask for better conditions than this."

Regardless of the pandemic, the Margate resident said it's been tough finding time to race while taking care of his two children. On Saturday, Gerber brought his 2-year-old son, Cilas, with him, pushing his stroller the entire length of the nearly 5-mile course.

"He's heavy," Gerber said with a laugh after the run. "He's like 30 pounds, and the stroller's like another probably 10 or so. It was good, but it wasn't too crowded."

In addition to reducing the number of spots available, race organizers staggered the start by having groups of 120 people or less begin their runs every 20 minutes from 8 to 9:40 a.m. Upon completion, runners were handed a water and a prepackaged bag of food as opposed to the normal tables of food that would greet them by the finish line. The award ceremony was done virtually.

Elizabeth Terenik said she hadn't run a race since well before the pandemic. When she got to the starting area of the 8K, the excitement almost felt new to her.