Atlantic City 17-year-old arrested for murder

ATLANTIC CITY —  City Police police arrested a 17-year-old on murder charges Monday in connection with the Dec. 5 death of Timothy Council Jr.

The teenager, an Atlantic City resident, was charged on Dec. 8 with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and related offenses, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Law enforcement arrested and charged Oquan Thomas, an 18-year-old Atlantic City resident, on Dec. 6 for the same offenses.

Council, aged 27 and a resident of Atlantic City, was found shot on Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 10:52 p.m. He was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, identifying a single gunshot wound as the cause of death and deeming the manner of death a homicide.

The Major Crimes Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the Atlantic City Police Department are continuing their investigation into the case.

