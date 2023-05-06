EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Christian School will host its annual Legacy Gala fundraiser May 12 at the Ocean City Tabernacle. This year's event will feature family-friendly, faith-based comedian Jeff Allen.
Allen has appeared on "America’s Got Talent," Comedy Central, Dry Bar Comedy and more.
“We’re very excited to be bringing Mr. Allen to share his quick wit and humorous perspective on situations that come out of everyday life," Chief School Administrator Karen Oblen said. "It’s sure to be an enjoyable evening for the whole family.”
The night includes a silent auction of dining and shopping certificates, destination experiences, food baskets and more. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school's Tuition Assistance Grant Fund, which provides tuition discounts to qualifying families.
Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the evening's program beginning at 7:15 p.m. Tickets start at $55. VIP tickets are $150 and include premium seating, a meet-and-greet with Jeff Allen, and an appetizer and dessert reception starting at 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
For tickets or more information, call 609-653-1199, ext. 302, or visit acseht.org/LegacyGala.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.