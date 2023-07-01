EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Hemchan Varran's table was full of organically grown and fresh produce.

Green beans, squash, beets, tomatoes, white corn and more were laid out in an inviting spread. One person walked up to Varran's table and said he had the best stand of the day.

Varran was one of about 20 vendors set up in the parking lot of Atlantic Christian School on Saturday morning, kicking off another summer of selling fresh produce, baked goods and more.

It was the second summer in a row that Atlantic Christian has hosted a farmers market. But this time, the school handed the organizational reins over to Just Organics MarketPlace LLC, based in Somers Point, in hopes of attracting more vendors and customers.

The goal remained the same: providing offshore residents easier access to freshly grown produce and giving vendors a way to reach new customers.

Ruth Kendall, who owns Just Organics, called the market an opportunity to provide organic produce and show people the benefits of healthier, cleaner eating.

Kendall had a table at Atlantic Christian's market last year. She heard the school was thinking about letting the farmers market go, but one of the volunteers who ran it last year, Elaine Caroll, gave Kendall a call and offered her an opportunity to take over.

"I felt like EHT was a great central location in Atlantic County to do this," said Kendall, 65. "For me, it doesn't matter I live in Linwood and two of my businesses are in Somers Point. I'm an Atlantic County resident, and EHT doesn't have a representation to pull people out from the Mays Landing area. So, yes, I love it, and I will stay in EHT as long as I can get the love."

The market will run every Saturday in July and August from 9 a.m. to noon. Kendall said six farmers were there Saturday, and she expects that number to increase to 10 in the coming weeks. Vendors pay once for the whole summer.

Music, crafts and more

Several other vendors were selling crafts, baked goods, drinks and other items. Steve Kuzma was joined by local musicians Geri Mongori and Bruce Soboleski to provide music and sell art in the morning.

A few dozen people were in the school's parking lot when the market opened, with more showing up as the day went on. The school is located off Zion Road, one of the main routes through EHT, and could be easily seen by passersby.

Kendall held a flag salute and ribbon-cutting ceremony with EHT Mayor Laura Pfrommer to kick off the market as well as the Fourth of July weekend. Pfrommer had a bag with her and planned to do some shopping.

"I think it's wonderful to have it here," Pfrommer said. "It's a very central location, plenty of parking, it's a safe location. And the nice thing is, a lot of people are trying to eat better, and this is the only place that I know you can get them out here other than going to a store. This is fresh off the farm, plus some really nice arts and crafts.

"It's very nice, it's local, you can hit here and keep going on with your weekend."

Shefka Cimen, who came to this country from Macedonia about 20 years ago and lives in EHT, filled a couple bags with produce from Varran, who joked with her that she cleaned him out of his tomatoes.

"It's nice, it's really nice, so this is my first time and I want to shop more, and look and get more stuff," Cimen said.

Kendall and her husband, Keith, sell organic tropical fruits and stuff that aren't grown by the other farmers at the market to allow their products to star. She just had one stipulation for vendors — the produce had to be pesticide-free.

"We want to be known as the clean market of Atlantic County, and I don't mind putting that out there in the years to come," Kendall said. "This year, we didn't push (being certified organic), but we did say pesticide-free. ... We encouraged it, and we encourage people to embrace being pesticide-free."

Kendall's Just Organics is a home delivery service for produce, and she and her husband have been running The Honey Tree health store in Somers Point for 10 years. This is the first farmers market they're running.

"These farmers are homesteaders, new growers, clean, sustainable, regenerative, eco, they're all of that, and they're not spraying their land, but they're not certified organic," she said.

Varran, whose Kumarie's Garden is based in Millville, hoped more people understood the difference between the organically-grown produce he and other venders sell and what they can find in a grocery store.

"It's not just (imperfections)," Varran said. "Even if it's not a particular size, we're not gonna sift through and get the same-sized stuff. ... It's not that it's not good; you're gonna just get more for your money."

Dorris Curcio, of Linwood, loves going to different farmers markets. She frequents the one in Ventnor and used to love going to the one in Brigantine. She was disappointed that the presence of a farmers market has dissipated in Linwood, so she was thrilled to make the short drive into EHT to find fresh produce.

"I came to (this one) last year, and I wish it were bigger," said Curcio after buying some purple basil from Devin Cornia.

Cornia grew up in EHT and lives in Stockton, Hunterdon County. He is the executive director for Northeast Organic Farming Associated of New Jersey and was selling some flowers, greens and educational reading on organic farming.

"We need more focus on local foods," said Cornia, 30. "I grew up going to farm stands all around. ... And then they started dropping off left and right.

"I love the fact that there is still some demand for local-grown food in Egg Harbor Township."

GALLERY: Atlantic Christian Farmers Market