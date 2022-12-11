 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic Cape's Academy of Culinary Arts awards scholarships

  • 0

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts recently awarded scholarships to freshmen Janelle Canion and Julio Gomez IV during the Vincent DeFinis Restaurant Gala Scholarship cooking competition.

The competition took place Dec. 2 at the college’s Mays Landing campus.

The scholarships will cover the students’ tuition and fees for their sophomore year with the academy.

Canion is a baking and pastry major, and Gomez is a culinary arts major.

“You are representing exactly what we want our students to be, and I thank you for that,” Chef Joseph Sheridan, interim director of the academy, said after announcing the winners.

For more information on the Academy of Culinary Arts, visit atlantic.edu/aca.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Walking in a Winter Wonderland Parade

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News