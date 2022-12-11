Atlantic Cape's Academy of Culinary Arts awards scholarships

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Academy of Culinary Arts recently awarded scholarships to freshmen Janelle Canion and Julio Gomez IV during the Vincent DeFinis Restaurant Gala Scholarship cooking competition.
The competition took place Dec. 2 at the college’s Mays Landing campus.
The scholarships will cover the students’ tuition and fees for their sophomore year with the academy.
Canion is a baking and pastry major, and Gomez is a culinary arts major.
“You are representing exactly what we want our students to be, and I thank you for that,” Chef Joseph Sheridan, interim director of the academy, said after announcing the winners.
For more information on the Academy of Culinary Arts, visit atlantic.edu/aca.
