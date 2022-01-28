 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Cape to present Black History Month events
0 Comments

Atlantic Cape to present Black History Month events

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 2nd annual Living Black! Empowered by AT&T celebrations honoring Black History Month are almost underway.

Atlantic Cape Community College will hold a series of events in celebration of Black History Month, beginning Feb. 1 with the raising of the Pan-African Flag on the Mays Landing campus. 

On Feb. 8, the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey will present “Talking About HER Story,” an exhibit of iconic African American women, at the Student Center on the Mays Landing campus. This event will be open to the public. 

On Feb. 22, Michelle Washington Wilson will present “Harriet Tubman, Tales from the Cape,” which will focus on the life of abolitionist Tubman, who was active in Cape May County. This event will take place at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom and is open to the public. The link to participate can be found at SGA Connections

“Atlantic Cape Community College is proud to celebrate and commemorate the achievements and contributions of Black Americans in our community and throughout the country, which is why we have cultivated a series of events that will allow students, faculty and staff to engage, reflect and learn,” said Natalie Devonish, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at Atlantic Cape.

For a complete list of events, visit atlantic.edu/sgaconnections.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News