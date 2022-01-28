Atlantic Cape to present Black History Month events

Atlantic Cape Community College will hold a series of events in celebration of Black History Month, beginning Feb. 1 with the raising of the Pan-African Flag on the Mays Landing campus.

On Feb. 8, the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey will present “Talking About HER Story,” an exhibit of iconic African American women, at the Student Center on the Mays Landing campus. This event will be open to the public.

On Feb. 22, Michelle Washington Wilson will present “Harriet Tubman, Tales from the Cape,” which will focus on the life of abolitionist Tubman, who was active in Cape May County. This event will take place at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom and is open to the public. The link to participate can be found at SGA Connections.