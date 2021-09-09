Atlantic, Cape say mosquito samples positive for West Nile, EEE

Recent collections of mosquito samples in Atlantic and Cape May counties have yielded positive tests for both West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis.
There have been no reported human cases of West Nile or EEE in the two counties, although the New Jersey Department of Agriculture has confirmed the death of two unvaccinated horses in Atlantic County that contracted EEE. A horse in Cumberland County also was euthanized this summer after contracting EEE.
Mosquito control officials in both counties are conducting proper mosquito protocols, including spraying, to protect residents and businesses, county officials said in news releases.
Both viruses are transmitted by mosquitos. Most cases of West Nile are mild. Symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches and rashes. About 1 in 150 infections result in severe neurological disease, characterized by encephalitis, meningitis or acute flaccid paralysis.
Health officials encourage residents to reduce their exposure to mosquito bites by wearing long-sleeved shirts and slacks, using mosquito repellent when outdoors and eliminating standing water on your property, as it serves as a mosquito breeding ground.
For information about West Nile, EEE or other mosquito-borne diseases, call the Cape May County Health Department at 609-465-1209 or the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971, or visit cmchealth.net or aclink.org/publichealth.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.