MAYS LANDING — Communication students at Atlantic Cape Community College were recognized during the college’s 16th annual Communication Awards ceremony, held April 28 in the Walter E. Edge Hall Theatre at the Mays Landing campus.

The evening included more than 100 awards bestowed in more than 40 categories. The event didn’t just recognize current communications students — alumni, faculty and media professionals were also honored.

Communication Major of the Year was awarded to Katherine “Kat” Jaques, of Buena. She was recognized for her leadership within the Communication Club.

Some of the additional individuals recognized were Atlantic Cape alumnus Nate Evans Jr., class of 2015, of Mays Landing, who was recognized as the Communication Alumni of the Year; and Christian Monroe of Cedar Creek High School and Kyle Warren of CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts, both recognized as Faculty Pioneers for contributions to communication students in their districts.

“Atlantic Cape’s Communication program is a family,” Communication Awards Club Co-Advisor and Communication Professor Keith Forrest said. “When I think of this generation, I know that our world is in very capable hands. I am very proud of the work our students do here.”

A full list of award recipients can be found at atlantic.edu/news.