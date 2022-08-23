Atlantic Cape plans criminal justice career fair in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Atlantic Cape Community College and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office are jointly hosting a career fair for prospective law enforcement employees on Sept. 22.
The fair will be held at the college's Cape May County campus, 341 Court House South Dennis Road, in Cape May Court House, Middle Township.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register and bring multiple copies of their resume.
Information on the state's Civil Service Commission and exam will also be available at the fair, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Tuesday.
The fair will provide one-on-one opportunities with job seekers and representatives from various police agencies in Cape May County.
