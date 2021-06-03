Atlantic, Cape May counties to conduct election hearings

Superior Court judges will be available in Atlantic and Cape May counties on Tuesday to conduct hearings for any primary election challenges or issues.

Anyone seeking to petition the court on an issue concerning voting or elections on the date of the primary can contact Atlantic County Superior Court at 609-402-0100, ext. 47594, or at atlciviladmin.mailbox@njcourts.gov, or Cape May County Superior Court at 609-402-0100, ext. 47910, or cpmlawdiv.mailbox@njcourts.gov.

Anyone unable to access the courts by phone or email can appear in person at the Atlantic County Civil Courthouse, 1201 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; the Atlantic County Criminal Complex, 4997 Unami Blvd, Mays Landing; or the Cape May County Courthouse, 9 N. Main St., Cape May Court House.

If appropriate, the matter will be heard promptly by the designated judge, with notice to election officials. Election officials, petitioners and attorneys will be able to appear before the designated judge by video or telephone.

— John Russo

