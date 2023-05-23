Atlantic City and other communities in Atlantic and Cape May counties will receive Flood Mitigation Assistance grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to a grant writer for the towns.

A total of 270 applications were received and 58 selected nationwide, said grant writer Jim Rutala, of Linwood.

More than 10% of the selected projects are for communities in Atlantic and Cape May counties, Rutala said, and all of the winning grants were prepared by Rutala Associates, a coastal planning firm.

Atlantic City was awarded two grants for resiliency plans for the Ducktown/Chelsea and Venice Park neighborhoods, Rutala said.

Last year, the Atlantic City neighborhoods of Bungalow Park and Chelsea Heights received similar funding, he said.

Stone Harbor was also selected for two grants. One was for an 81st Street flood mitigation plan and another for 93rd Street. The goal is to develop proposed improvements for each project area.

West Wildwood received funding for a community-wide flood mitigation plan. This grant will allow the borough to retain an engineering firm for surveying, mapping, evaluation of flood issues and to develop a capital plan and cost estimates.

Somers Point was selected for design work for the Gulph Mill Road pump station, which benefits a residential area bounded by West Laurel Drive, Dogwood Drive, Greate Bay Country Club and the Garden State Parkway.

“We know these mitigation dollars will have the biggest impact at the local level, and that is why we are committed to delivering these funds to communities equitably and in a way that meets their unique needs," FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in the news release.

The funding will address effects of climate change and prepare the communities for additional FEMA funding for construction projects in the selected areas, Rutala said.

FEMA will announce additional selections later this summer, according to Rutala.