MAYS LANDING — More than 100 local high school students visited Atlantic Cape Community College’s Mays Landing campus on March 31 for College Awareness Day. Atlantic Cape hosted the event to bring awareness to the value of two-year institutions in celebration of Community College Awareness Month.
High school students visiting the campus were from Atlantic City High School, CharterTech High School for the Performing Arts, Covenant House, Department of Children and Families Regional School — Atlantic Campus, Mainland Regional High School, Middle Township High School, Ocean City High School and Pleasantville High School.
The students were able to attend workshops covering various careers, such as media production and cybersecurity, health care and nursing, culinary, science and more.
For more information on Atlantic Cape, visit atlantic.edu.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
