Patty Mallen-Walczak believes life is about using one's experiences to help others.
When her husband, a New Jersey State Police detective, was killed in a drug raid, she formed the 200 Club of Atlantic and Cape May counties to honor law enforcement and other emergency workers killed in the line of duty.
Since June, the club has been offering yearly dues at half price for new members. Those interested can sign up for $50 until Sept. 30. The collected dues go to scholarships offered to the children of surviving families of lost officers, firefighters and first responders.
This year was also the first time emergency workers could join the club. In the past, membership was limited to citizens in the community because the awards were a way for the community to honor those putting their lives on the line.
"We just felt that they seem to support us, so we wanted to let them be part of the club," said Mallen-Walczak, 70. "The only thing is, they wouldn't be allowed to vote on a Valor Award or a scholarship."
In addition to recognizing those who die in the line of the duty, a committee of members votes on giving nominated workers the Valor Award. The award is given when someone performs a heroic act that is considered above and beyond the call of duty.
Mallen-Walczak, of Egg Harbor Township, also wanted to give people the opportunity to be honored and called heroes while they're still alive. The recognition her husband received after his death played a major role in the idea for the award.
"It means a lot to me because myself and my children never had that," she said. "After my husband died, he instantly became this hero."
State Police Detective Albert J. Mallen Sr. was killed in 1985 while executing a search during a drug raid. He was survived by Mallen-Walczak and their three children.
The State Police barracks in Bellmawr, Camden County, were named after Mallen, as was a firing range at Fort Dix. He was also honored in Washington, D.C.
"These things were all very nice, and he deserved all that honor," Mallen-Walczak said, "but it would've been nice for him to have had an honor or two before he died."
At the time, Atlantic and Cape May counties did not have a 200 Club, which nationally dates to 1950, when a Detroit businessman wrote 100 people seeking $200 donations to support a slain police officer's family, according to the organization's website. The president of the 200 Club of Monmouth and Ocean counties, William Wingard, came down to present Mallen's family with a check for $2,500.
Mallen-Walczak expressed interest to Wingard about starting a 200 Club in the area, and by July 1986, it was official. Billy Weinberger, president of Bally's Atlantic City in the 1970s and '80s, got wind of the organization from press exposure and joined as its president.
The club now has more than 150 members and, thanks to the summer membership program spearheaded by membership chair Donna D'Amato, has added 10 more in the past two months.
"(Nowadays) it's even more important for us to support the police, fire and rescue because there's so much turmoil in the country with the police," Mallen-Walczak said. "Even firemen are being attacked when they go to a call sometimes. So I just think it's important to be there to support them while they're alive, and to be there, God forbid, if someone dies in the line of duty, to assist their family."
Additional membership information can be found at 2020clubofatlanticandcapemaycounties.org.
