Atlantic Cape exceeds GivingTuesday goal with surprise $10,000 donation

TOWNSHIP OF HAMILTON—Atlantic Cape Community College’s GivingTuesday campaign got a surprise donation on Monday when an anonymous donor gave $10,000 to the cause— the same amount the college was hoping to raise overall.

The donor designated that the money go to the area of greatest need, so the funds will provide emergency support for students with significant financial needs.

“I’m incredibly grateful for all of the donations we received in support of our annual GivingTuesday campaign, especially during a time when so many are struggling,” said Barbara Gaba, the college's president. “Every dollar makes a difference, and this year we are especially thankful and appreciative for the generosity of our donors so we can continue to help our students at a time when they need it most.”

The GivingTuesday campaign, which runs through the end of the month, offers donors the opportunity to fund three different programs: renovations to the baseball field, general scholarships and the area of greatest need. With the $10,000 anonymous donation, the total amount raised this year is about $20,000, which is more than double what the college raised last year.

