Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 137,000 vaccinations
Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland counties top 137,000 vaccinations

According to state records, 137,631 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties as of Wednesday afternoon.

Around the state, 2,227,881 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 1,476,054 first doses and 750,790 second doses.

In Atlantic County 71,858 doses have been administered; 33,356 have been administered in Cape May and 32,417 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.

