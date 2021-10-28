Atlantic Cape Community College wind training center about to lift off, opening in fall 2022

The Atlantic Cape Foundation has pledged $25,000 toward scholarships for students enrolled in the Wind Training Center program, she said.

"We often hear about buzzwords and 'new industries,' but we never see it," said Mayor Marty Small Sr. "I'm happy we cannot only see (this industry start), but it's happening right here in Atlantic City."

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has awarded three offshore wind projects totaling 3,758 megawatts of energy, said Jim Ferris, bureau chief for New Technology, Clean Energy Division at the BPU.

All three will be based off Atlantic and Cape May counties.

"That's half of our goal towards 7,500 MW (by 2035)," Ferris said. "It will inject $4.7 billion into the economy."

The energy that will be produced is enough to power 1.6 million homes, Ferris said.

The college’s Global Wind Organization-certified partners, Arcon Training Center, AIS Training and 3t Energy Group, have been working with Atlantic Cape officials over the past several months to bring this project to fruition, the college said.