Atlantic Cape Community College president inducted into Rutgers African-American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame

NEW BRUNSWICK — Atlantic Cape Community College President Dr. Barbara Gaba was inducted into the Rutgers African-American Alumni Alliance Hall of Fame during a ceremony, officials said Monday.
The hall of fame, that has recognized more than 100 alumni since it began in 2004, celebrates the accomplishments, leadership, and contributions of the honorees to the university, their respective fields and to the community.
“It is with gratitude that I am recognized for my achievements in the company of my fellow distinguished alumni,” Gaba said during the ceremony. “Being chosen for this distinction by my alma mater is truly an honor.”
The theme of this year's ceremony was “And It Shall Take A Village.” A portion of the proceeds benefited the Paul Robeson Scholarship Fund through the Rutgers University Foundation.
Gaba, who got her master’s degree from Rutgers in Educational Psychology in 1972, was inaugurated as Atlantic Cape’s ninth president in 2017. She is the college’s first African American and first female president.
During her 40-year career, Gaba has served as a teacher, researcher and administrator and has been devoted to working with underserved, underrepresented students, empowering them to attain a college education.
Gaba said she has always been driven by her “passion for service.”
“Guiding and helping students reach their goals is what ignites me every single day,” Gaba said.
Gaba credits Rutgers for helping her get to where she is today.
