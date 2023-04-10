Atlantic Cape Community College President Barbara Gaba received the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award on March 28 during the Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City's monthly luncheon.
The event took place at the Smithville Inn in Galloway Township.
Gaba credited her mother's values of hard work, leadership and education, all values that helped Gaba achieve her status as a first-generation college student in her family and eventually led her to become Atlantic Cape's college president.
"I am proud to be the first woman and African American president of Atlantic Cape Community College in the college’s history, but I did not get here on my own," Gaba said during the event.
Gaba's term as Atlantic Cape's president has involved overseeing campus technology and facilities upgrades; enhanced marketing initiatives; launching a new college website; community engagement projects; and more.
People are also reading…
The Public Relations Council of Greater Atlantic City annually recognizes one exceptional woman each year during Women’s History Month. For more information on the council, visit acprcouncil.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.