Atlantic Cape Community College postpones COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic to Feb. 5

Atlantic Cape Community College has postponed its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic scheduled for Saturday to next week due to the impending storm.
The clinic will now take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Worthington Atlantic City campus at 1535 Bacharach Blvd.
Insurance is not required. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Those receiving a vaccine will also receive a free Johnson's Popcorn bucket for adults or an all-day wristband to Steel Pier for children, while supplies last.
Steel Pier vouchers can be redeemed at the amusement park's guest services after the complex reopens Easter weekend. Vouchers do not include access to Slingshot, The Wheel or Helicopter Riders.
The clinic is co-sponsored by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers and the city of Atlantic City. Funding is provided by the federal government's Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
For more information, visit atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.
