Atlantic Cape Community College opens resource center in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Having grown up in town, Dr. Natalie Devonish knows first-hand how Atlantic Cape Community College's latest Nonprofit Resource Center can be a game changer for residents of the resort.

“It is special to me, as an Atlantic City native and resident, that we are offering this much-needed resource for the community and how important this resource center will be to the organizations and people who need it,” said Devonish, Atlantic Cape’s vice president of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.

Atlantic Cape held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Resource Center at its Charles D. Worthington Campus in the city on Wednesday. Those in attendance were given a chance to test out the center's software, the school said following Wednesday's unveiling.

The Nonprofit Resource Center offers free access to the Funding Information Network (FIN), at the campus's library.

The program is a suite of online databases from Candid, providing up-to-date information on available grant opportunities and funding history for over 140,000 U.S. and international foundations, corporations and federal agencies, the school said.

Hours during the Fall and Spring semesters are from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Appointments are not needed.

“We want to thank Atlantic Cape because we wouldn’t be here with them, Evan Sanchez and his nonprofit, the ThriveAC Fund, and to all of you (in attendance) because it takes a lot of effort to start a nonprofit, to make things happen and to get things done,” said James M. Rutala, president of Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation.