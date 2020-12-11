 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Cape Community College offering free job training for those affected by COVID-19
0 comments

Atlantic Cape Community College offering free job training for those affected by COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
ACCC

Atlantic Cape Community College student center at the college’s Mays Landing campus.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

MAYS LANDING — Local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can register for free career training through Atlantic Cape Community College.

The college was recently awarded a New Jersey Endures grant and will use the funds to provide those who were dislocated, unemployed or lost hours due to the pandemic the opportunity to enroll in one of the training programs.

The New Jersey Endures grant program was administered through the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development using federal funding. A total of $3 million was available to recipients.

Available training programs include retail, customer services and hospitality; culinary arts and cooking; Health Professions Institute; and Casino Training Institute.

Atlantic Cape will host a virtual fair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday where more information will be provided and questions will be answered.

To register for the virtual fair, visit atlantic.edu/workforce.

This program is in addition to the Foundation for Success program being offered in partnership with the county.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News