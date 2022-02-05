Atlantic Cape Community College hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers and orange traffic cones organized cars into a single-file line.

Jeanette Caraballo, 53, said she "doesn't go out much" but was one of the first in line at the drive-thru to get her booster shot.

"I want to be up to date so I can spend time with my family," said Caraballo, a city resident.

Incentives for getting a shot in the arm included a free customized bucket of Johnson's Popcorn for adults and a free all-day Steel Pier wristband for children.

"It softens the blow and makes things a little more enjoyable for people," Moreno said.

Leo Bello, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, came to the clinic with his fiancée and daughter after his fiancée mentioned it to him a couple of days ago.

His daughter also wanted the free popcorn.

"If you want to get back to normal and protect people that are vulnerable, you should get it," said Bello, who is traveling with his family to California in a couple weeks.

Steve Palumbo, 33, of Galloway Township, said he works many hours as an orthopedic physician assistant and came to the drive-thru clinic because it was convenient.

"I didn't want to feel like trash on a Tuesday if I got my shot during the week," Palumbo said.

