Atlantic Cape Community College hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

ATLANTIC CITY — People braved freezing temperatures Saturday morning from the convenience of their cars to get their COVID-19 shots at Atlantic Cape Community College's first drive-thru vaccine and booster clinic.
The clinic was presented by Atlantic Cape, the city, Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers, Johnson's Popcorn and Steel Pier.
"With the increase in omicron cases, we wanted to do one more push to get students and the community to get vaccinated," said Victor Moreno, Atlantic Cape's senior manager of campus operations and community outreach. "We prepared for 200 to 300 people to get vaccinated."
As of Saturday morning, New Jersey had administered 13,510,156 doses of vaccine since December 2020, when shots first became available. About 6.4 million New Jerseyans are considered fully vaccinated. In Atlantic County, 362,977 doses of vaccine have been administered, and 172,521 people are considered fully vaccinated.
Saturday's clinic offered free Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, as well as booster shots. It also offered COVID testing.
The clinic originally was to be held Jan. 29 but was postponed to Saturday due to last weekend's blizzard.
Atlantic Cape Community College has postponed its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination and booste…
Cars began arriving before the advertised 10 a.m. start. Signs and arrows posted on the front doors of the Worthington campus directed people to the steady line that wrapped around the building.
Volunteers and orange traffic cones organized cars into a single-file line.
Jeanette Caraballo, 53, said she "doesn't go out much" but was one of the first in line at the drive-thru to get her booster shot.
"I want to be up to date so I can spend time with my family," said Caraballo, a city resident.
Incentives for getting a shot in the arm included a free customized bucket of Johnson's Popcorn for adults and a free all-day Steel Pier wristband for children.
"It softens the blow and makes things a little more enjoyable for people," Moreno said.
The COVID-19 testing site in Galloway Township will close as of 5 p.m. Sunday, about 2½ week…
Leo Bello, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, came to the clinic with his fiancée and daughter after his fiancée mentioned it to him a couple of days ago.
His daughter also wanted the free popcorn.
"If you want to get back to normal and protect people that are vulnerable, you should get it," said Bello, who is traveling with his family to California in a couple weeks.
Steve Palumbo, 33, of Galloway Township, said he works many hours as an orthopedic physician assistant and came to the drive-thru clinic because it was convenient.
"I didn't want to feel like trash on a Tuesday if I got my shot during the week," Palumbo said.
Contact Selena Vazquez:
609-272-7225
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.