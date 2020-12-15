Atlantic Cape Community College exceeds Giving Tuesday goal with surprise $10,000 donation

Atlantic Cape Community College student center at the college’s Mays Landing campus.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Giving Tuesday campaign received a surprise donation Monday when an anonymous donor gave $10,000 to the cause — the same amount the college was hoping to raise overall.
The donor designated that the money go to the area of greatest need, so the funds will provide emergency support for students with significant financial needs.
“I’m incredibly grateful for all of the donations we received in support of our annual Giving Tuesday campaign, especially during a time when so many are struggling,” said Barbara Gaba, the college's president. “Every dollar makes a difference, and this year we are especially thankful and appreciative for the generosity of our donors so we can continue to help our students at a time when they need it most.”
The Giving Tuesday campaign, which runs through the end of the month, offers donors the opportunity to fund three different programs: renovations to the baseball field, general scholarships and the area of greatest need. With the $10,000 anonymous donation, the total amount raised this year is about $20,000, which is more than double what the college raised last year.
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Graduates enter the field for the Atlantic Cape Community College graduation, in Mays Landing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Dr. Barbara Gaba, President of Atlantic Cape Community College, waves to graduates at the stat of the commencement ceremony, in Mays Landing, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
A graduate’s cap homages the cartoon ‘Bob’s Burgers.’
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Olivia Aires receives her diploma Thursday from Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Sophia Kent, second from left, has her photo taken by friend Sherrise Moten, right, of Pleasantville, on Thursday before commencement exercises at Atlantic Cape Community College in Mays Landing.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Atlantic Cape College Graduation
Autumn Vasquez, of Hammonton, waves to loved ones before the ceremony.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
