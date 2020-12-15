 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Cape Community College exceeds Giving Tuesday goal with surprise $10,000 donation
0 comments

Atlantic Cape Community College exceeds Giving Tuesday goal with surprise $10,000 donation

{{featured_button_text}}
ACCC

Atlantic Cape Community College student center at the college’s Mays Landing campus.

 Edward Lea / Staff Photographer

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Cape Community College’s Giving Tuesday campaign received a surprise donation Monday when an anonymous donor gave $10,000 to the cause — the same amount the college was hoping to raise overall. 

The donor designated that the money go to the area of greatest need, so the funds will provide emergency support for students with significant financial needs.  

“I’m incredibly grateful for all of the donations we received in support of our annual Giving Tuesday campaign, especially during a time when so many are struggling,” said Barbara Gaba, the college's president. “Every dollar makes a difference, and this year we are especially thankful and appreciative for the generosity of our donors so we can continue to help our students at a time when they need it most.”

The Giving Tuesday campaign, which runs through the end of the month, offers donors the opportunity to fund three different programs: renovations to the baseball field, general scholarships and the area of greatest need. With the $10,000 anonymous donation, the total amount raised this year is about $20,000, which is more than double what the college raised last year.

Contact: 609-272-7239

CFairfield@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_CJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News