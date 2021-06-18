Atlantic Cape Community College creating neighborhood advisory committee for Inlet revitalization

After receiving a grant from the state Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic Cape Community College is creating a committee of stakeholders in the Inlet section of the city to decide how the neighborhood should be revitalized.
The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Planning grant will "bring together the neighborhood’s diverse communities of residents, civic leaders, and businesses to communicate an inclusive vision for the Inlet," according to a newly made page on ACCC's website,
Also on the page was a YouTube video with several local leaders urging the community to get involved and apply for the Inlet Neighborhood Community Advisory Committee.
"We are looking for our residents to come and get involved," said Libbie Wills, President of the First Ward Civic Association, "and let us know what it is that you want to see here in the Inlet and in the First Ward. You know we have a great neighborhood, we have a great neighborhood association, and we want you to get involved."
The application can be found here. Residents have until June 30 to apply for the committee.
