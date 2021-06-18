 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic Cape Community College creating neighborhood advisory committee for Inlet revitalization
0 comments
featured

Atlantic Cape Community College creating neighborhood advisory committee for Inlet revitalization

{{featured_button_text}}

After receiving a grant from the state Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic Cape Community College is creating a committee of stakeholders in the Inlet section of the city to decide how the neighborhood should be revitalized.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Neighborhood Revitalization Tax Credit Planning grant will "bring together the neighborhood’s diverse communities of residents, civic leaders, and businesses to communicate an inclusive vision for the Inlet," according to a newly made page on ACCC's website,

Also on the page was a YouTube video with several local leaders urging the community to get involved and apply for the Inlet Neighborhood Community Advisory Committee.

"We are looking for our residents to come and get involved," said Libbie Wills, President of the First Ward Civic Association, "and let us know what it is that you want to see here in the Inlet and in the First Ward. You know we have a great neighborhood, we have a great neighborhood association, and we want you to get involved."

The application can be found here. Residents have until June 30 to apply for the committee.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fisherman accidentally reels in a Great White Shark off New Jersey coast

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News