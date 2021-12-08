Atlantic Cape Community College collecting toys for holiday event in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Collections are underway for Atlantic Cape Community College’s Toy Drive for Hope, collecting new and unwrapped toys for children ages 2 to 12, to be distributed at an event next week in the resort.
Toys will be collected until Friday, then delivered by Santa Claus at the college’s Hope for the Holidays event 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 in Brown’s Park on Bacharach Boulevard.
Hope for the Holidays will feature free activities and giveaways including holiday toys and crafts, pictures with Santa, food and beverages, hats and gloves for teens and adults, community resources and information, and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic provided by Southern Jersey Family Medical Centers.
Partial funding for the event is provided by the federal government’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Atlantic Cape said in a news release.
The event is presented in partnership with Angels in Motion, the Matthew Bee Memorial Fund, Atlantic County Hope One and Midtown in Motion.
Toy-drive drop-off boxes can be found at:
• Grace and Glory Yoga Studio, Galloway Township
• Leadership Studio, Atlantic City
• Atlantic Cape Community College's Worthington Atlantic City and Mays Landing campuses
• Water Dog Smoke House, Ventnor
• VFW 3029, Egg Harbor Township
• Mending Minds, Healing Hearts, Linwood
• Local Studio Workout, Ocean City
• Knit Wit, Margate
• Cheese Board, Linwood
• Prime Baseball Academy, Egg Harbor Township
• Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Ocean City
• Dua Hair Studio, Linwood
• Inked Society I3 Shop, Pleasantville
• Gas Up Barber Shop, Somers Point
• Hot Bagels & More, Margate
• Spring Oak Program, Atlantic City
For more information, visit atlantic.edu/toydrive or email Victor Moreno at vmoreno@atlantic.edu.
