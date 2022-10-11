Atlantic Cape Community College celebrates National Coming Out Day

MAYS LANDING — On a sunny Tuesday at Atlantic Cape Community College, roughly 20 students, staff and faculty gathered at one of the campus’s gazebos, where the colors representing the LGBTQ community adorned a wooden bench.

The colors and assembly were intended to symbolize the bright future for inclusivity as well as to mark National Coming Out Day during LGBTQ History Month.

The first observation of National Coming Out Day was in 1988, and by 1990 the event had spread to all 50 states.

“We don’t want anyone to ever feel like they don’t have a place here,” said Rosanne Weiss, the faculty adviser for Atlantic Cape Community College’s Pride Club.

Tuesday’s ceremony took place at a time when the preservation of LGBTQ rights is on the ballot in November as parents around New Jersey, including in Ocean City, express concerns about new state education standards that include teachings on gender and sexuality.

The mission of Atlantic Cape’s Pride club is to represent gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer or questioning, transgender and asexual students, as well as those who support them.

Lisa Givens, Atlantic Cape’s manager of student engagement, said people don’t have to be part of the LGBTQ community to show their support. Being an ally is also important.

“The campus has always been a safe place, but now it’s out there,” Givens said during the ceremony.

Weiss has taught at Atlantic Cape for more than 33 years and had wanted to start an LGBTQ Pride Club at the college since 2014.

But only two students showed up to become members then, and you need five to make a club at Atlantic Cape, said Weiss. It would be three more years before there were enough members to form a club.

“Some of the students haven’t come out to their families yet,” said Weiss, who mentioned some students have been open on campus, but less open with family and relatives.

But over the years, more students were interested in “coming out” and being a part of the club, or an ally, she said.

The Pride Club now has at least 12 members and six officers, including Quinn Cowan, the club’s secretary, who said it has gained a lot of support since its 2017 inception.

“The ceremony went really well,” Cowan said Tuesday. “It was a good turnout. We had a lot of people here showing their support. It’s wonderful.”

Weiss said the bench and its associated plaque — which reads, “Dedicated to the LGBTQ community of Atlantic Cape and throughout South Jersey” — took years to coordinate and complete. The Pride Club unveiled the LGBTQ-flag painted bench in fall 2019 with the plaque unveiling planned for a later date, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the plaque unveiling until now.

After the unveiling, students, faculty and staff gathered on the second floor of the campus’ G building for snacks, coloring and an open-mic session, where people could share their coming-out stories or experiences with having relatives in the LGBTQ community.

Others asked questions, like how to approach the topic of coming out to their families.

Cowan said she hadn’t had many negative experiences coming out, but others did.

“Sometimes my parents get my pronouns wrong, but as long as I’m there to help them, they’ll be OK,” Cowan said.