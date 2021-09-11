 Skip to main content
Atlantic Cape Community College announces the reopening of Careme's restaurant Sept. 13
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Cape Community College will reopen its student-run restaurant Careme's on Monday.

The restaurant will be open only for lunch until Nov. 3, when it will open fully for dinner, the college said Friday in a news release.

Lunch and dinner service will run through Dec.14. The restaurant will be open for catered lunch and dinner events throughout the semester, the college said. 

Careme's gives students the opportunity to learn the skills required to run a restaurant. During each shift, about five students will work in the kitchen while another five serve tables. 

Reservations are accepted but not required. To reserve a table, call 609-343-4940 and leave a message or email caremes@atlantic.edu. All reservation requests are returned within 24 hours.

