Atlantic Cape city campus to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Atlantic Cape Community College is inviting adults and children to "take a pop out of COVID."
The college's Worthington Atlantic City campus (1535 Bacharach Boulevard) will host a COVID-19 vaccination and booster drive-thru clinic on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Home COVID tests are now available at no cost to most Americans, as part of the Biden administration's effort to increase testing around the United States.
Adults will receive a free bucket of Johnson's Popcorn, and children will receive a free all-day wristband for Steel Pier in Atlantic City. You must receive the vaccine to qualify for the offer, which is first-come, first-serve while supplies last.
No appointments are needed, and it's open to everyone ages 5 years old and up. For more information, go to atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.
— John Russo
