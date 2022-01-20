 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic Cape city campus to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Atlantic Cape city campus to hold drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Atlantic Cape Community College is inviting adults and children to "take a pop out of COVID."

The college's Worthington Atlantic City campus (1535 Bacharach Boulevard) will host a COVID-19 vaccination and booster drive-thru clinic on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adults will receive a free bucket of Johnson's Popcorn, and children will receive a free all-day wristband for Steel Pier in Atlantic City. You must receive the vaccine to qualify for the offer, which is first-come, first-serve while supplies last.

No appointments are needed, and it's open to everyone ages 5 years old and up. For more information, go to atlantic.edu/acvaxclinic.

— John Russo

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

