Atlantic Cape celebrates first-generation students and faculty

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Student Support Services and Educational Opportunity Fund recognized the college’s first-generation students and faculty during a First-Gen College Week Celebration held Nov. 8 through 10 on the Mays Landing campus.
Despite various hurdles, these current students and faculty were the first in their family to attend college and achieve academic excellence in higher education.
