Atlantic Cape Community College and University of Phoenix held a signing ceremony at the Atlantic Cape Mays Landing campus April 26 to create a joint program.
Atlantic Cape Community College President Barbara Gaba, dean of nursing and health professions Myrna Morales-Keklak, and University of Phoenix assistant dean of pperations and faculty Brandi Morse signed a partnership agreement creating a Registered Nurse to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (RN to BSN) Collaborative Cohort Program.
The agreement includes three online programs for Atlantic Cape nursing students. The students will be eligible to transfer to the University of Phoenix and earn an online bachelor’s degree.
“We are very proud to partner with the University of Phoenix to bring this flexible program to Atlantic Cape’s students that provides an open-access opportunity to earn a BSN degree upon successful completion of their RN degree and exam, while lessening the financial burden of earning a college degree,” Gaba said.
For more information, visit atlantic.edu.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
