Atlantic Avenue reconstruction project to receive $10.3 million in federal funding
Atlantic Avenue reconstruction project to receive $10.3 million in federal funding

ATLANTIC CITY — Work to improve multiple streets in Atlantic City, including Atlantic Avenue, is getting a financial lift from the federal government.

The reconstruction project is set to received $10.3 million grant funding, U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced. 

The project includes improvements to the city's transit, safety, drainage and accessibility features. Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific avenues will benefit from the funding, Van Drew said.

"For far too long, South Jersey has been neglected in receiving adequate funding for its dire infrastructure needs. I have advocated for this project since I was elected to Congress, and it has been long awaited by Atlantic City. This project will not only bring safety improvements to Atlantic City but will revitalize the city's small businesses that depend on Atlantic, Arctic, and Pacific avenues," Van Drew said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

