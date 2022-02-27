Atlantic Avenue 'no tolerance' policy starts March 1 in Atlantic City

At a 3rd Ward public safety meeting Thursday night, Councilman Kaleem Shabazz said as recently as Wednesday night he was getting complaints of people having sex and taking drugs openly around Renaissance Plaza between New York and Kentucky avenues.

Starting March 1, there will be more officers in the area, interim Officer-in-Charge James Sarkos said.

“We’re going to make it a priority,” Sarkos said. “There will be officers on bikes as the weather warms.”

“Cameras (there) are back up and running. We are going to start property checks around Renaissance Plaza, the parking lot and overhangs of buildings several times a day.”

The area is near City Hall, the Atlantic City Free Public Library, the Atlantic County building and the William J. Gormley AtlantiCare Health Plex.

Shabazz said he has gotten continual complaints about aggressive panhandling, public urination and more in the area.

To report non-emergency problems, Sarkos asked residents to call 609-347-5780, which goes directly to the city’s police communication center.

Only emergencies should be reported to 911, he stressed.

The city is recruiting more special law enforcement officers, Sarkos said, which can be a route to becoming a full-time Atlantic City police officer.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35, a U.S. citizen and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license and a high school diploma or the equivalent, Sarkos said.

To apply, visit the careers section of the city website.

Those accepted will be sent to the State Police Academy in July, Sarkos said.

“After one year as a Class II officer, you could be full time,” Sarkos said. “It’s a pathway to becoming full time with the Atlantic City Police Department.”

“We are looking for community-oriented, dedicated individuals with honor and integrity who want to serve the community to come out,” Sarkos said. “We’ll consider Atlantic City residents first.”

Prior convictions for simple marijuana possession should be expunged and will not prevent an applicant from being hired, Sarkos said.

The Fire Department is also starting a new emergency notification system that will go live next week, fire Chief Scott Evans said.

“It’s a good system for weather alerts, special messages to neighborhoods such as snow removal routes,” Evans said. “We will be able to geotag areas.”

That means he can draw a circle around a particular area and notifications will go out to all phones and emails within the circle, Evans said.

Text messages, phone calls and emails will go out to all residents and employees asking them whether they want to opt out, Evans said.

“We are coming to the table with 20,000 numbers already,” Evans said.

The system also allows serious emergency notifications to be sent to all phones in the city, so visitors will be included should there be a life-or-death situation they need to know about.

The Fire Department will also be recruiting new firefighters, with applications and Civil Service tests beginning again soon.

Applicant requirements are the same as for the Police Department. Evans said military veterans can be a bit older than 35. They are allowed one year over the limit for every year they served in the military up to six years, he said.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post 609-841-2895 mpost@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.