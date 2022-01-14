Atlantic and other NJ counties moving from paper WIC to EBT cards for food benefits

1:00 Egg Harbor Township food bank to hold diaper drive EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The Community FoodBank of New Jersey will hold a diaper drive this wee…

Like all states, New Jersey was ordered by Congress in 2010 to switch from cumbersome paper vouchers to EBT cards by 2020.

New Jersey received an exemption because it needed increased staffing and funding to transition, Asare said in an interview. "We were operating with an archaic computer system from 1993," she explained.

Geraldine Henchy, a national expert on WIC with the Food Research and Action Center in Washington, concurred that "internal workings" slowed New Jersey's progress.

"It's not that the state is problematic in implementing WIC," she said. "In this case, being late does not necessarily mean being a bad office."

Paper WIC vouchers, initiated in the early 1970s, are issued monthly and participants have had to expend the full voucher amount in a single visit to a store, according to state WIC officials. Advocates said that made shopping excursions, which also may have included young children in tow, difficult to manage.

The eWIC cards enable participants to spend their WIC allotment at their convenience, which could occur in multiple visits, not all at once.

