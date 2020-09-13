Atlantic County reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 over the weekend, but 27 new cases were reported to bring the total to 4,138 individuals who have tested positive since March.
The newly positive were aged 5 to 83 years old. Of the new cases, there were six in Galloway Township; five in Egg Harbor Township; three each in Egg Harbor City and Ventnor; two each in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Hammonton and Pleasantville; and one each in Absecon and Linwood.
There have been 247 deaths from the virus in Atlantic County since April 2, and 2,792 people have been listed as recovered.
Cape May County reported six new cases to bring the total to 1,236 with 89 deaths and 1,029 listed as off quarantine.
