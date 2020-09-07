Atlantic County reported no new deaths from COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row on Monday.
There were 22 new cases ranging from 13 to 89 years old. There were five in Absecon; four in Galloway Township; three in Egg Harbor Township; two each in Buena Vista Township, Hamilton Township and Hammonton; and one each in Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Pleasantville and Somers Point.
The county has had a total of 4,059 positive cases with 2,738 recovered and 246 deaths.
Atlantic County is providing testing to symptomatic and asymptomatic residents with an appointment and proof of residency at it’s drive-thru site behind the county public works yard at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue.
Testing in September is on Tuesdays from 9-11:30 a.m except for this week when testing is being done on Wednesday. Appointments can be made at atlantic-county.org.
Cape May County reported 10 new cases to bring its total to 1,187 with 89 deaths and 990 cleared as off quarantine.
The state reported 10 new positive cases for Cumberland County, bringing its total to 3,630 with 148 deaths.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.