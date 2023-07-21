Atlantic and Cape May counties issued the following traffic advisories for next week:

A lane shift and a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road in Absecon between Cordelia Lane and Delaware Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for drainage improvements.

Ocean Heights Avenue will be closed to through traffic between Blackman Road in Egg Harbor Township and New Road in Somers Point from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on English Creek Avenue in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Mill Road between Fire Road and Patcong Drive in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads in Egg Harbor Township from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Tyler Road in Woodbine and Dennis Township will be undergoing roadway resurfacing beginning Tuesday. Southbound traffic will be detoured. Traffic heading south on Washington Avenue will not be able to turn onto Tyler Road and will be directed east onto Route 47. The work is expected to be done between 5:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and will continue for four weeks.