The Atco Dragway is closing after 63 years, its management said Tuesday in a statement.
"We will not be open from this point on," the racetrack wrote on its Facebook page. "The remainder of our schedule for 2023 will be canceled."
No reason for the closure was given Tuesday.
A message left with the raceway was not immediately returned Wednesday.
The 180-acre property on Jackson Road in Waterford Township, Camden County, has held racing events since 1960, when it opened as New Jersey's first official drag racing strip.
In 2020, an Illinois-based company applied to the New Jersey Pinelands Commission to redevelop the property.
According to the application, the paved sections of the site were to be used for an automobile auction facility. The application was co-signed by Leonard Capone Jr., who was Atco Dragway’s owner.
Recently, the speedway held the 29th Annual Pan American Nationals, making it the facility's last event, the social media statement said.
"To all of our staff, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for sticking it out with us and being the best in the business," the statement said.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.
