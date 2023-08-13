Lamaar Oatman’s Tuesday and Friday evenings provided him some relief.

He would wrap up a stressful shift as a licensed practical nurse, jump inside his 2000 Ford Mustang GT or 2015 Ford Focus ST and race down the strip at Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, Camden County, surrounded by other racers who enjoyed the thrill of speed.

“I’ve seen people die, almost on a daily basis,” Oatman, of Galloway Township, said of his profession. “To go out there to Atco and see and be around people who are like-minded ... now that’s gone.”

Atco Dragway closed July 18, with the only message on its website reading, “Effective immediately: Atco Dragway is permanently closed. Thank you for your valued business and support the last 63 years.”

Dragway ownership did not respond to requests for comment.

Leonard Capone Jr. had been Atco’s owner since December 2012, when he bought the property for $3.2 million. But who owns it now remains a mystery, according to a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer. The dragstrip is already being broken up, as the 5,000-seat grandstand is reportedly up for sale for $390,000.

In a township meeting July 26, Mayor Tom Giangiulio said Capone would not divulge the name of the buyer, nor did Capone claim to know what the purchaser intends to do with the property, the Inquirer wrote. The only other detail Giangiulio seemed to have was that the new owner is a private buyer from Florida.

Drivers as young as 5, the starting age for junior dragsters, to 41-year-olds like Oatman called Atco their home track for over six decades.

Atco Dragway was built in 1959 and officially opened during Memorial Day weekend 1960. It was the oldest dragstrip in the state.

“The people we met racing, they’re like family,” said Jon Paone, 34, of Ventnor. “My kids’ best friends are in racing, not at school. They would spend whole weekends with (their friends). ... It was normal for them.”

What next?

Paone began racing in 2001 when he was 12 years old. He remembers watching his father, John, driving in the ‘90s, when he saw a junior dragster and begged his dad to buy him one.

“I met my (ex-wife) while junior drag racing. We started our family through racing. My brothers (Brandon and Julian) also raced with me. ... My oldest son (Kaden) started racing in 2017 racing a junior.”

Paone’s 10-year-old son, Kole, and 7-year-old son, Kylar, also race. Paone anticipates his youngest, 3-year-old Kooper, will want to start.

Paone has spent tens of thousands of dollars taking his racing family on the road. They recently got back from a national event in Tennessee, where his kids did well.

The costs to race are high. The Paones’ three junior dragsters cost a combined $25,000. Paone has a $30,000 trailer to haul everything and a $60,000 motor home for travel. That’s not including what Paone drives. There are other families Paone has seen who own as much as $1 million in equipment.

“Everybody doesn’t have the means to go to another area and do this,” said Oatman. “I think the next two tracks are almost two hours away, either way. When you race, you never know if you’re gonna break, and a tow from 45 minutes away isn’t like a tow from two hours away.”

Oatman started racing in 1998 when, at 17, he took his father’s 1995 Mitsubishi Mirage and raced it at Atco behind his father’s back. Now, he has six kids, two of whom also raced at Atco. His wife, Maryann, has even taken some passes down the strip.

“I’m a racer at heart,” he said. “I can always adjust. ... But the amount (of money) it’ll take for people to take their old hot rods to convert them back into a street car or whatever purpose they’ll use it for, it’s tens of thousands of dollars.”

‘Caught off guard’

Though drivers were shocked by the closure, there was writing on the wall this could eventually happen, Paone said.

The Inquirer reported that in 2020, Insurance Auto Auctions, an Illinois-based company, put in an application with the New Jersey Pinelands Commission to redevelop the 180-acre dragway as an automobile auction facility.

The Pinelands Commission did not issue an approval for the auto auction application, finding inconsistencies with the Waterford land-use ordinance and the Pinelands Comprehensive Management Plan.

Waterford’s Joint Land Use Board didn’t approve the development, based on environmental and other concerns, and Atco Dragway Enterprises sued the township. In May 2022, James Maley Jr., Atco Dragway’s attorney, informed the judge in the case the two sides were going to try to work the matter out between themselves. The proposal was never refiled and never got approval to proceed.

Paone recalled the attempted sale and said the track “came back strong” from the events.

“Everybody pulled through to support the track,” he said. “There was a ton of new equipment. We’d go to every race we could to support the track. We had a seriously good program. Had 40 kids, which is decent for a kids program, on a weekly basis.”

Paone said Atco was a “super tight-knit family” up until the dragstrip was sold to Capone in 2012.

“It’s not even out of line to say some of the best racers in the country in that period were from Atco,” Paone said. “You can go to a big race (somewhere else), and Atco was gonna come up there and kick some ass. After the sale (to Capone), it started a decline. People didn’t want to be associated with Lenny and started going to other tracks.”

Oatman doubts he’ll drive over two hours to drag race, but he plans on checking out the road course at the New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville some nights.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a truck and trailer,” he said. “Will I race as much? Absolutely not. Those two-hour trips are brutal.”