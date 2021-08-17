At the Jersey Shore, experts are fishing for answers: Where are the stranded sea creatures?

In North Jersey recently, a sea turtle was found having been hit by a boat propeller and then eaten by sharks.

"Once it's hit by a boat, it's wounded, and the sharks home in on the blood and start chewing it up," Schoelkopf said. "I've had quite a few the past week or so that came down the Delaware Bay minus extremities. Shark just chewed everything — head, flippers, everything. Just left the shell."

The rescues and recoveries so far this month include a dead dolphin and a dead whale.

At the beginning of August, the center got a call for recovery and burial of a dead dolphin near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge. "It was a very decomposed animal," Schoelkopf said. The recovery team couldn't establish a cause of death. "The thing was nothing but mush," he said. "You could barely tell it was a dolphin."

Then on Aug. 9, the technicians recovered a dead 62-foot fin whale in the Newark Bay that most likely had been struck by a container ship. They buried it in the sand.

The year's low stranding numbers include fish.

"Even the sharks that people usually start complaining about washing up on the beach," Schoelkopf added, "we haven't seen large numbers of those coming in."