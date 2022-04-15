AT&T donates $40,000 to Salvation Army Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for students to have both a reliable internet connection and social connections with their classmates.

A major telecommunications company is now stepping up to help the Salvation Army bring that to students in Atlantic City.

AT&T has donated $40,000 to the Salvation Army Atlantic City Corps. The donation will help local Salvation Army workers fund their afterschool program for the city’s children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Corps Maj. Frank Picciotto said students in the area had tremendous need, and he appreciated AT&T putting faith in the Salvation Army.

“It’s all about trust, trusting us that we’re going to do the right thing,” Picciotto said. “A lot of people know that when there’s a need, they come to us.”

George Mayes, the Salvation Army Atlantic City child-care director, also was enthusiastic about the grant. He noted that the organization offers a wide array of services to the students who come for help. The Salvation Army offers students literacy programs, helps students with homework and provides English lessons. Mayes is fluent in English and Spanish.

Hot meals also are provided on site. Students also can attend weekly Christian devotionals, where they are taught about the Bible.

Picciotto particularly expressed support for teaching English to recent immigrants, noting he had immigrated to the United States from Italy when he was 5 years old, not speaking English.

Picciotto also extolled the presence of a community garden nearby, where students in the afterschool program have an opportunity to learn about planting. The group also works closely with the Atlantic City Police Department to improve police-community relations, he said.

The group is aided by several other local institutions, including Stockton University, the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and Mighty Writers, a literary group from Philadelphia.

It hosts field trips to several locations, including to Adventure Aquarium and the Philadelphia 76ers practice facility, both in Camden.

The grant can help the corps pay its staff, purchase materials and technology, fund transportation and subsidize fees for participating parents, among other things. Picciotto said the grant money was needed even more as inflation has driven up costs.

AT&T New Jersey President Joe Divis said his company was impressed by the reputation of the Salvation Army in Atlantic City and was happy to support its afterschool efforts. Noting that one of his children is a teacher, Divis said he worried the pandemic has resulted in learning loss for students, adding efforts like those by the Salvation Army are increasingly crucial to the community.

Divis said the donation to the Atlantic City corps was part of a national connected learning initiative campaign on the part of AT&T to reduce inequality in terms of access to internet and digital tools, and to help students with their homework.

“This type of program really helps kids get back on track with their education, supplements the great work that the teachers are doing in the schools,” Divis said. “We’re incredibly proud to provide this contribution to the Salvation Army and helping the kids in the community be successful.”

Mayes said the afterschool program was shut down when COVID-19 began to spread widely in the United States in March 2020 and only fully reopened for the 2021-22 school year.

“Just last year, there were no kids here, so they weren’t able to socialize, interact with one another,” Mayes said. “Now that they’re back, (and the Salvation Army is) introducing them to all these different things, it’s a huge plus.”

The Salvation Army has a long history in Atlantic City. According to its website, the Atlantic City corps was founded in 1880.

Picciotto said he wanted to continue the legacy of the Salvation Army in the city and do all he can to help its students.

“We try to make this, the Salvation Army, a safe place where the children are loved and taken care of,” Picciotto said. “I feel like it’s a big responsibility when we have the children in our presence, and we want to make sure that we take care of them as much as possible.”

